CCP raids premises of 2 float glass makers on suspicion of cartelisation

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has raided two float

glass manufacturers for conducting a

search and inspection on suspicion of establishing an alleged cartel to maximise lofty profits.

According to the CCP’s announcement,

as part of an ongoing inquiry to investigate the prima facie violations of Sections 3 ‘Abuse of Dominance’ and Section 4 ‘Prohibited Agreement’ (Cartelisation) of the Competition Act, 2010 in the glass industry, CCCP’s teams entered and searched the premises of two undertakings on suspicion of their involvement in anti-competitive practices.

The enquiry has been started upon receiving various concerns that the undertakings were collectively deciding the pricing of float glass and utilisation of their production capacities.

Float glass is mainly used in the

construction sector for manufacturing windows and can also be used for tables and shelves.

CCP’s analysis of data from 2019 to 2021 showed that, for float glass of varying thicknesses, prices of both companies were similar, and the date of price increases and quantum of increase was also the same.

CCP also came to know from market sources that the two companies were suspiciously coordinating their prices and production quantities.

During the investigation, market surveys were conducted wherein they informed that both undertakings were in collusion for fixing and maintaining uniform prices and increasing prices in a coordinated manner at the same time.

Any sort of coordination or agreement between competing undertakings to fix prices and supply in the market is classified as prohibited under Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010.

Since cartels are secretive in nature, Section 34 of the law empowers CCP to enter and search the premises to uncover evidence of collusive activities.

Two teams of duly authorised officers of the Competition Commission of Pakistan simultaneously entered and searched the premises of the respective undertakings and seized pertinent record.

The two companies cooperated with the CCP’s search teams in handing over the documents and computer-stored information relating to the possible role of the respective undertakings in the alleged anti-competitive activities. Therefore, the need for forcible entry under Section 35 of the Act did not arise.

The Competition Commission of

Pakistan is mandated under the Act to ensure free competition in all spheres of commercial and economic activity, to enhance economic efficiency and to protect consumers from anti-competitive practices, including fixation of prices of various goods and services.