ECC nods import of 300,000 tonnes urea for Rabi

ISLAMABAD: While seeking exemptions from Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Rules, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday consented to the import of 300,000 tonnes of urea fertiliser through G2G deals.

The government also gave go-ahead for an amount of Rs3 billion for National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to meet its growing expenditure for the procurement of rescue, relief, and rehabilitation goods and services. This is in addition to funds of Rs5 billion already approved for the disaster-handling authority.

The subsidy payment on the import of urea will be shared by federal and provincial governments on a 50:50 basis.

For this, the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) will have to invoke Rule 5 of PPRA in case of G2G procurement of urea. In case of international tenders, exemption from Rules 8, 9, 13, 35, 38, and 40 of PPRA Rules, 2004, is required for TCP to ensure the procurement of urea in the shortest possible time. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail presided over the ECC meeting at the Finance Division.

The Ministry of National Food Security & Research (MNFS&R) tabled a summary for the allocation of PASSCO’s local and imported wheat stock among recipient agencies.

The meeting was briefed that PASSCO serves as an important organisation to procure wheat from Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan to build strategic reserves and to supply wheat to recipient agencies in case of emergency.

Every year, on the request of recipient agencies, PASSCO allocates wheat from its stocks. PASSCO held wheat stock of 2.499 million tonnes, including 1.232 million tonnes carryforward stocks.

In view of the above, the ECC allowed supply of PASSCO's wheat among all recipients (50 percent local and 50 percent imported).

However, the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) will be provided 75 percent local and 25 percent imported wheat. All recipients including USC would pay full price of wheat (local + imported) and incidental charges to PASSCO.

The Ministry of Industries and Production presented a summary seeking import of urea to meet the demand for Rabi season 2022-23. After detailed deliberation, the ECC allowed TCP to initiate the process for import of 300,000 MT of urea on G2G basis.

The NDMA officials informed the meeting that in the aftermath of devastation caused by floods across the country, millions of people have suffered in terms of loss of life, property, livestock and standing crops. NDMA was tasked by the Prime Minister to coordinate with PDMAs and to proactively undertake rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.

The ECC also approved funds requirement of Rs1,009,480,191 in favour of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation & Coordination for further transfer to the Government of Afghanistan through the approved mechanism for running cost/salary of the staff of three Pakistani hospitals in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Industries and Production presented a summary for the release of funds for USC for provision of essential commodities in flood-affected areas. The meeting was apprised that the USC, in collaboration with provincial governments, was actively participating in the relief operation.

The ECC also approved a grant of Rs540 million in favour of USC for the distribution of 113,700 ration bags among flood victims.