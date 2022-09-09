AVM calls on IG Punjab

LAHORE:Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Zafar Aslam called on IG Punjab at Central Police Office on Thursday. Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. Tributes were paid to the martyrs of Pakistan Air Force and Punjab Police in the meeting. Later, commemorative souvenirs were also exchanged between the two officers.
LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfers and postings of following officers on...
LAHORE:A quiz contest was held on the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex on Thursday. The...
LAHORE:Kalabagh Dam has always been the need of time in every government era and now after the current floods and...
LAHORE:International Literacy Day 2022 was observed across the world including Pakistan under the theme "Transforming...
LAHORE:Light rain was witnessed in the city here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for...
LAHORE:Wapda workers took out a procession Thursday from Bakhtiar Labour Hall under All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric...
Comments