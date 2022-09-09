 
Friday September 09, 2022
Lahore

AVM calls on IG Punjab

By Our Correspondent
September 09, 2022

LAHORE:Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Zafar Aslam called on IG Punjab at Central Police Office on Thursday. Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. Tributes were paid to the martyrs of Pakistan Air Force and Punjab Police in the meeting. Later, commemorative souvenirs were also exchanged between the two officers.

