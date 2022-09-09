 
September 09, 2022
Lahore

Transfers, postings

By Our Correspondent
September 09, 2022

LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfers and postings of following officers on Thursday. According to the notification upon cancellation of remaining portion 120 earned leave Shahinshah Faisal Azim has been posted as Chief Executive Officer Faisalabad Industrial Estate and Management Company vice Manzar Javed Ali who has been directed to report Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) till further orders.

