Quiz contest held

LAHORE:A quiz contest was held on the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex on Thursday. The contest was organised by a group of educational institutions. The group’s chairman Prof Abdul Mannan said the youth should follow the footsteps of the Quaid to make progress.
He said Quaid-e-Azam waged an epic struggle for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent on the basis of the Two-Nation Theory and ultimately succeeded in achieving his goal. He said the Muslims of the subcontinent had complete faith in leadership of the Quaid-e-Azam.
Principal Civil Lines College Prof Akhtar Sindhu, former Olympian and captain of Pakistan hockey team Akhtar Rasool, Administrator Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex Anjam Waheed, teachers, administrative staff and a large number of students attended the ceremony. Later, the winners of the quiz contest were given prizes.
