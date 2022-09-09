City receives rain

LAHORE:Light rain was witnessed in the city here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain started in afternoon and continued in different city localities till evening in spans. The rain also slowed down the traffic on the roads. Officials of Wasa and other departments were seen in the field clearing the stagnant rainwater. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a westerly wave was likely to approach western parts of the country on Friday (today).

They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower was expected at isolated places in northeastern Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir. Thursday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 35.6°C and minimum was 27.6°C.