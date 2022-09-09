Over 20,85,000 people receive free treatment thru Health Card

LAHORE:The Department of Specialised Health and Medical Education has released the statistics of Health Facilitation Card on Thursday on the directions of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

According to a handout, Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that as per the statistics, more than 20,85,000 people in Punjab received free treatment through Health Facilitation Card. So far, the people of Punjab received free treatment facilities worth more than Rs36 billion 55 crore.

As many as 808 government and private hospitals have been empaneled to provide free treatment facilities to the people of Punjab through health card. According to the details, more than 432,000 people in Punjab have so far got free dialysis through Sehat Sahulat card. So far, more than 45,000 people have got the facility of free coronary angiography through Sehat Card. In Punjab, more than 36,000 women have received normal delivery and more than 1,55,000 women have received free cesarean operation facility through Sehat Sahulat Card.

Imran Sikandar said that 29,000 people in Punjab have undergone free hernia surgery through this card. So far, more than 27,000 people have received free chemotherapy facility through Sehat Sahulat Card.

He further said that in Punjab so far more than 1,55,000 more people have got the facility of free angioplasty through Sehat Sahulat card. We are trying to provide maximum free treatment facilities to the people of Punjab through Sehat Sahulat Card, he added.