Govt striving to attract investors: minister

LAHORE:Senior Minister Aslam Iqbal has said that Punjab has a pivotal role in the development of Pakistan, adding, “Our core focus is to provide a comprehensive business environment all across the province to attract more and more investment in Punjab.”

The minister was speaking as a chef guest at a meeting hosted by Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) for business investors, developers and industry.

The event was attended by the Chief Executive Officer of LCBDDA Imran Amin, COO LCBDDA Brig (R) Mansoor Janjua, Minister for Local Government Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Ahmed Javed Qazi, Secretary Industries, Commerce & Skill Development, Asif Jah, Chairman PBIT and senior representation of the business community. Other government officials, foreign diplomats, real estate developers & industry leaders along with directorate heads of LCBDDA also participated.

Addressing the event, Minister Aslam Iqbal said, “Punjab has a pivotal role in the development of Pakistan. Our core focus is to provide a comprehensive business environment all across the province to attract more and more investment in Punjab. A business hub like CBD Punjab has its own unique significance in the development of the province. The project is fully supported by the government and we believe that this project will take Pakistan to new heights”.

He added the authority has achieved great milestones in a short time span which is the reason that ‘we have expanded its jurisdiction all over Punjab.’ He requested the investors to come forward and start their projects in CBD Punjab.

Imran Amin, Chief Executive Officer of LCBDDA, briefed about ongoing and future projects of CBD Punjab. He said, “CBD Punjab is a celebrated success, and it is only due to the trust of the business community. We have already achieved our first-year target and have aimed higher for the upcoming year. The expansion of CBD Punjab to all over the province is the trust of the Punjab government in the authority. This expansion will give new heights to the development pace of Punjab”.

Speaking on behalf of the business community, Gohar Ijaz said, “CBD Punjab is a fully composed business hub that has all the traits of business ease. I foresee this project as a multi-million-dollar project because it has a room full of opportunities for a secure investment. Commercial hubs like CBD Punjab will prove itself as an economy booster for Punjab.”

The economic development potential of CBD Punjab has gathered government authorities and the business community on the same page to utilise the investment opportunities in Pakistan’s first business district to get maximum output. The Punjab government has ensured its full support and instructed that no stone should be left unturned for the completion of the project, he said. The session was concluded with the distribution of recognition mementos among the business investors and directorate heads of LCBDDA.