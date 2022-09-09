PU holds seminar on food safety

LAHORE:A seminar ‘Food safety: Our national responsibility’ was held at Punjab University on Thursday. PU Department of Food Sciences Chairman Dr Shinawar Waseem Ali and others from academia, public private sectors and various food industries attended the event where role of safe food in the society was highlighted. Plenary discussions and question answer sessions were part of the programme which enabled the technical learning of students and attendees. Speakers urged the policy makers to formulate the national food safety policy in Pakistan saying this would help in the provision of good quality and hazard free food to the public.