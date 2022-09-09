Sikhs’ body steps up help to flood-hit victims

LAHORE:United Sikhs, an organisation affiliated with the United Nations, Thursday stepped up its efforts to extend relief help to flood-hit people of Pakistan on multiple locations.

According to a recent report, the organisation’s medical volunteer teams led by Dr Sagarjeet Singh are working round-the-clock to accord emergency assistance to flood-hit people. The organisation’s teams visited village Bagan Wah after Kashmore bordering Shikarpur to provide over 350 meal boxes with water bottles, mosquito kits and treated over 400 patients who were suffering from malaria, gastroenteritis and other diseases. The flood-hit people had sought the help of the organisation in terms of medical relief.