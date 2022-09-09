Sikhs’ body steps up help to flood-hit victims

LAHORE:United Sikhs, an organisation affiliated with the United Nations, Thursday stepped up its efforts to extend relief help to flood-hit people of Pakistan on multiple locations.
According to a recent report, the organisation’s medical volunteer teams led by Dr Sagarjeet Singh are working round-the-clock to accord emergency assistance to flood-hit people. The organisation’s teams visited village Bagan Wah after Kashmore bordering Shikarpur to provide over 350 meal boxes with water bottles, mosquito kits and treated over 400 patients who were suffering from malaria, gastroenteritis and other diseases. The flood-hit people had sought the help of the organisation in terms of medical relief.
LAHORE:Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam called on IG Punjab at Central...
LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfers and postings of following officers on...
LAHORE:A quiz contest was held on the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex on Thursday. The...
LAHORE:Kalabagh Dam has always been the need of time in every government era and now after the current floods and...
LAHORE:International Literacy Day 2022 was observed across the world including Pakistan under the theme "Transforming...
LAHORE:Light rain was witnessed in the city here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for...
Comments