PTU concerned over rising electricity bills

LAHORE:Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) Thursday expressed concerns over rising electricity cost and said it was becoming impossible for heads of public schools to pay for utility bills of the schools.
In a press release, PTU leaders, including Chaudhry M Sarfraz, Rana Liaquat and others, said public schools were already facing severe financial problems as despite lapse of two months since beginning of the new fiscal year the first tranche of non-salary budget was not released so far. They demanded immediate release of the non-salary budget so that heads could pay utility bills.
