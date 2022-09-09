 
Alhamra to show Asia Cup final

By Our Correspondent
September 09, 2022

LAHORE:Alhamra Open Air Theatre, Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium will show final match of Asia Cup on Sunday.

All arrangements in this regard have been completed. Alhamra has congratulated the national team for reaching the final of the cup. Lahore Arts Council has maintained its tradition of entertaining public and has invited to watch the final match at Alhamra.

