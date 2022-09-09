UHE sends goods for 100 affected families

LAHORE:University of Home Economics (UHE), under its flood relief assistance for affected families in Sindh and Balochistan, dispatched a truck to the flood-affected areas for helping 100 families.

UHE VC Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen said that for this purpose the University collaborated with the Pakistan Home Economics Association and University Home Economics Alumni Association for the collection of donations. The staff of the Ali Zafar Foundation has departed to Sindh for the installation of tents and settlements for families, she added.

Prof Kanwal further said that with the collaborative efforts household goods including bedsheets, pillows, khais, chitai, cotton rolls, matchboxes, soaps, clothes (for female, male, children), undergarments, and shoes for 100 families were purchased. Ali Zafar Foundation also adopted 100 families for rehabilitation with the collaboration of UHE Lahore. After completion of Phase-I, UHE Lahore has also started working on arranging goods, warm clothes, bedding, and medicines for flood-affected families of Balochistan, she added.