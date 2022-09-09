DC holds open court

LAHORE:Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Muhammad Ali conducted an open court (kutchehri) in his office on Thursday. He listened to problems of people and issued necessary instructions. On-the-spot directives were also issued on the applications received from the complainants. The DC assured the applicants for an early resolution of their problems and directed the officers concerned to take necessary steps in this regard. The DC is holding open courts on daily basis from 10am to 11am and people could attended it in his office.