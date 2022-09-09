PCOS clinic set up at LGH

LAHORE:In order to prevent the complications of Polycystic Ovaries Syndrome (PCOS) in women, a clinic has been established in gynaecology outdoor of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

According to a press release, lady doctors are providing medical examination and full awareness to women at the clinic. Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal (PGMI) Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar while talking to the participants and journalists after PCOS awareness walk, said 15pc women in the world were suffering from this disease, whereas in Pakistan its percentage was much higher than other countries. He said restlessness, unhealthy food and genetic factors were some of the causes of the disease.