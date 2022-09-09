Two cops among three rape woman in Chuhng

LAHORE:A woman was gang raped by three persons including two policemen in Chuhng area. Three accused nominated in the FIR were arrested. Among the arrested accused were Qari M Hasan and two policemen Arsalan and Ahmed Ali. The victim's medical examination has been done and a case has been registered on the complaint of the victim. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar took notice of the incident and ordered DIG Investigation to submit a report in this regard.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, three persons committed unnatural offence with a boy in Manawan area. Manawan police arrested the accused identified as Ansar, Khurram Shahzad and Abdullah. The accused dragged the child inside a shop, tortured him and committed unnatural offence with him. A case was registered against the accused on the complaint of the victim's uncle Jamshed Ali.

Man dies after jumping from 8th floor of plaza: A 30-year-old man committed suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of Al-Hafeez Shopping Mall in Gulberg area on Thursday. The man, identified as Wajid Usman had come to meet his brother at his shop in Al-Hafeez Shopping Mall. Later, he jumped from the eighth floor of the building. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary.

47 head constables promoted: A promotion board meeting was held for the promotion of head constables to the posts of assistant sub-inspectors under the chairmanship of CCPO Lahore on Thursday. A total of 80 cases were considered for promotion from head constables to the post of ASI in the promotion board meeting. The members of the Promotion Board also issued notification for the promotion of a total of 47 head constables after thorough scrutiny. Under the integrated promotion system, more police officers and personnel will be promoted in the coming days, CCPO said.

Court issues arrest warrants of 7 accused: A sessions court issued arrest warrants of seven accused over non-appearance in Iqbal Park case, wherein a woman TikToker was assaulted by a mob. Additional District and Sessions Judge Ishrat Abbas conducted the case proceedings. Ten accused including Amir Sohail alias Rambo appeared before the court. However, the accused Mohsin, Arslan, Abid, Iftikhar, Sheryar, Hussnain, and Sajid - did not appear despite the court orders. At this, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants of seven accused and adjourned further hearing till Sept 30.