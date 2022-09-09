Federal insurance ombudsman establishes flood emergency response unit

Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr Khawar Jameel has imposed a state of emergency in his department given the flood disaster across the country, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

To make solutions possible in which insurance claims regarding the loss of life, livestock, crops and property of the flood-affected Pakistanis can be paid to victims as soon as possible, a high-level meeting was held at the head office of the federal insurance ombudsman.

While announcing the establishment of an FIO Flood Emergency Response Unit, Dr Khawar Jameel nominated Director General FIO Mobashir Naeem Siddiqui as head of this cell. Director General FIO Mobashir Naeem Siddiqui was also directed to take the heads of all insurance companies on board to transfer amounts to people immediately.

Details are being shared on FIO’s online portal, newspapers, TV channels, etc. Through social media, it is being made possible for the public to issue guidelines for accessing the Federal Insurance Ombudsman Helpline # 1082 website www.fio.gov.pk and email address info@fio.gov.pk. Complaints about obstacles faced in receipt of insurance claims can also be registered in the office of the ombudsman.