Two traffic cops held for taking bribes

The Anti-Corruption Establishment of West Zone on Thursday arrested two cops of the Karachi traffic police for allegedly taking bribes from transporters.
An anti-corruption team, headed by Inspector Kamran, raided the Saeedabad traffic police post and arrested Sub-Inspector Jafar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Irshad. The two police officers had been accused of demanding and collecting bribes from transporters in Saeedabad.
