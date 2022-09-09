 
Friday September 09, 2022
Two traffic cops held for taking bribes

By Our Correspondent
September 09, 2022

The Anti-Corruption Establishment of West Zone on Thursday arrested two cops of the Karachi traffic police for allegedly taking bribes from transporters.

An anti-corruption team, headed by Inspector Kamran, raided the Saeedabad traffic police post and arrested Sub-Inspector Jafar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Irshad. The two police officers had been accused of demanding and collecting bribes from transporters in Saeedabad.

