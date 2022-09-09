SHO suspended for torturing businessman, son

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and station house officer of District Central of Karachi after they were accused of torturing a businessman and his son in North Nazimabad.
Mansoor and his son, Moosa bin Ahmer, 17, an O Level student, were allegedly locked up and tortured by DSP Aslam Rajput and Hyderi SHO Faisal Rafiq for joining a protest of residents against a water connection given to a private hospital from the main 48-inch pipeline supplying water to their neighbourhood.
Following the incident, a departmental inquiry has been initiated and the SHO has been suspended, while the District Central SSP is investigating the matter. He has called both the parties to his office.
Har Ja TuThe Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mussarat Mirza. Titled ‘Har Ja Tu: In the...
Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr Khawar Jameel has imposed a state of emergency in his department given the flood...
The Anti-Corruption Establishment of West Zone on Thursday arrested two cops of the Karachi traffic police for...
The first humanitarian flight from Jordan landed at the Karachi airport, carrying relief and rescue goods for the...
The deputy high commissioner of the Consulate General of Bangladesh, S. M. Mahbubul Haq, on Thursday met Karachi...
Residents of the building said that the adjacent empty plot was heavily waterlogged and it must have caused their...
Comments