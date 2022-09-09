SHO suspended for torturing businessman, son

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and station house officer of District Central of Karachi after they were accused of torturing a businessman and his son in North Nazimabad.

Mansoor and his son, Moosa bin Ahmer, 17, an O Level student, were allegedly locked up and tortured by DSP Aslam Rajput and Hyderi SHO Faisal Rafiq for joining a protest of residents against a water connection given to a private hospital from the main 48-inch pipeline supplying water to their neighbourhood.

Following the incident, a departmental inquiry has been initiated and the SHO has been suspended, while the District Central SSP is investigating the matter. He has called both the parties to his office.