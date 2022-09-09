Bangladesh deputy HC, KU VC explore possibilities of collaboration

The deputy high commissioner of the Consulate General of Bangladesh, S. M. Mahbubul Haq, on Thursday met Karachi University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at the VC Secretariat on Thursday to discuss the possibilities of collaboration between the university and higher education institutions of Bangladesh.

Mahbubual Haq said the University of Karachi and Bangladeshi universities could jointly work in several fields. He said the faculty from both countries could learn from each other’s experiences and transfer their knowledge to the youngsters of Bangladesh and Pakistan.