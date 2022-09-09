VIDEO: DHA building sealed after it tilts three inches to one side

The Defence Housing Authority (DHA) sealed a building in the Defence area after getting it vacated on Thursday as it had tilted around three inches towards its right side.
Residents of the building said that the adjacent empty plot was heavily waterlogged and it must have caused their building to tilt towards one side. According to DHA Spokesman Colonel Kashif, the three-storey building on Khayaban-e-Shamsheer in DHA Phase V had bent towards one side, after which it was sealed.
He added that the empty plot adjacent to the building was also sealed. There was digging going on in the plot for some construction work. The building tilted some three inches towards its right side, the DHA spokesperson said.
He added that the housing authority’s structure engineer had inspected the building, and the reasons behind its tilting would be ascertained.
As of now, he said, the building was safe but if it bent further, the authorities would have to demolish it. The residents of the building, he said, had been moved. According to the police, all the occupants were evacuated safely. The building was constructed over an 80-square-yard plot and had a marble showroom as well. Police said that all the belongings of the residents had also been taken out from the building.
