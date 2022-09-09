Cop injured in drive against encroachments six months ago dies

A policeman who was injured during an anti-encroachment drive in Surjani Town on March 14 succumbed to his wounds on Thursday.

The cop, Waqas Zaidi, had been under treatment at a private hospital for the past six months. The funeral prayers were offered at the police headquarters in Garden, and a large number of senior police officials, including Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and Additional IG Karachi Jawed Alam Odho, attended.

A special squad of police presented a guard of honour, and Memon laid a floral wreath on the martyr’s casket and expressed condolences to the heirs. He announced the provision of all due incentives to the legal heirs of the martyred cop and instructed the police officers concerned to complete all work on an immediate basis in this regard.