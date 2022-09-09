ECP puts off by-elections in 13 NA, PA constituencies

The Election Commission of Pakistan building. — Facebook/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday postponed the by-polls in 13 constituencies of the National Assembly and provincial legislatures of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, owing to the engagements of security personnel and other departments’ flood-related rescue and relief activities. Another major reason for this development has been the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, wherein security personnel were attacked and some of them lost their lives.



The Election Commission met here with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair to take stock of the situation about holding the electoral exercises while the nation was dealing with the national emergency caused by floods. The meeting decided to postpone the by-elections, which were due in 10 NA and three provincial assemblies’ constituencies.

The election was previously scheduled to be held on Sept 11 in NA-157 Multan IV, PP-139 Sheikhupura V, PP-241 Bahawalnagar V. Besides, nine NA constituencies, where polling was fixed for September 25 included NA 22 Mardan III, NA 24 Charsadda II, NA 31 Peshawar V, NA 45 Kurram I, NA 108 Faisalabad VIII, NA 118 Nankana Sahib II, NA 237 Malir II, NA 239 Korangi, Karachi I, NA 246 Karachi, South I. Election was also scheduled for PP 209 Khanewal VII on Oct 2.

The Election Commission was briefed by the commission’s secretary, who said that due to the recent devastating rains and floods in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southern Punjab, the means of transportation have been disrupted, buildings destroyed, transportation disrupted and a situation of national emergency has arisen. All the national institutions including police, Pakistan Army, Rangers and the Frontier Constabulary, besides the administrative officers meant to be deployed on election duty, are engaged in providing food, settlement of flood victims to safe places and conducting necessary relief operations due to the outbreak of epidemics.

It may be recalled that on August 23, 2022, the ECP had sought the services of Pakistan Army and Rangers to ensure peaceful elections and the Interior Ministry had not assured of their deployment due to the national emergency. The Interior Ministry in its feedback had said that Pakistan Army, Rangers and FC are engaged in flood relief operations, internal security and prevention of terrorist activities. Similarly, the military authorities also referred to the national emergency (flood), due to which the prime minister has also set up a National Fund and appealed for international assistance so that this national tragedy can be dealt with.

The ECP secretary told the forum that the law and order situation is tense in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where law-enforcement agencies have been attacked in recent days, resulting in the loss of precious lives. Because of this scenario, it is difficult to withdraw the security personnel from relief operations and make them available for holding peaceful elections. The provincial election commissioners of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab had also termed it impossible to hold the by-elections in the current situation and said that flood victims have been housed in various government buildings earlier designated as polling stations.

Meanwhile, PTI Vice President Fawad Hussain Chaudhry said that as per the last news, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the foreign minister of this government and his government has requested the ECP to postpone the by-elections and the desire has been fulfilled. “However, your statement showing concern over the by-polls postponement shows that it is either a fraud or you have no say in the government.” He said, “It seems that government has run away from by-polls.”