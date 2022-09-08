Imran ruined economy, foreign policy: Musadik

ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at PTI chairman Imran Khan, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik said Wednesday the self-proclaimed saviour of the country ruined the national economy and foreign policy only to satisfy his ego.

Addressing a news conference, the minister said that it was only Imran Khan who was not worried about his actions while the whole nation knew what he was doing. It was quite surprising that a person who destroyed the country during his four-year rule now considered himself a saviour, said Musadik Malik, adding that Imran Khan and his government had created energy and electricity crises in the country by patronising cartels and mafias.

Pakistan is experiencing up to 14 hours of load shedding and facing a severe gas crises, the minister said and added that the PMLN government during its previous tenure had made extensive efforts to end the gas and electricity crisis.

He asserted 11,000 megawatts of electricity was added to the national grid while an LNG terminal with 1.2 billion cubic feet capacity was installed. He said the PTI government failed to increase electricity generation capacity by even a single megawatt despite rapid increase in population.

He lamented the PTI government did not launch a single new mega project and only changed the name of old ones. The Imran-led government changed the name of Benazir Income Support Programme and the youth development related projects with Ehsaas Programme and Kamyab Jawan Programme respectively, the minister added.