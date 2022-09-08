No talks underway between govt and PTI: sources

ISLAMABAD: The government has no contact with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and at no level behind the scene talks are underway between the two.

Well-placed sources told The News here Wednesday that some quarters, especially President Arif Alvi, is giving false impression that he is facilitating such contacts between the two, which is untrue. The PTI earlier gave the impression that PTI chairman has established contact with Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) Quaid Nawaz Sharif through a common acquaintance but London discarded the desire shown by Banigala.

Lately, the sources said that Arif Alvi approached a PMLN third tier leader for a conciliatory role but the ruling alliance discouraged the attempt with expressing its reservations about Arif Alvi. The interlocutors of the Presidency who were incidentally PTI office holders and conveyed the desire of the president to the government for talks with the PTI.

The sources asked them to ask President Alvi to come clean before venturing such effort. “Arif Alvi has to become a president in accordance with the constitution. He must disassociate with the PTI and its leadership before coming up for any role,” it was the message conveyed to the president, the sources said.

It was made clear to the interlocutors that no discussion could take place about the polls before the end of tenure of the National Assembly. This attempt was fizzled out last month before ushering of the floods. The sources reminded that Arif Alvi was also asked to impress upon PTI chairman to come back in the National Assembly where the political issues could be discussed and sorted out.

He was also reminded that Imran Khan’s language that he is resorting in the public meetings, has made impossible any dialogue and understanding behind the doors or openly. The ruling alliance believes in dialogue and consultations but a person who uses abusive and filthy language couldn’t be tolerated for any discourse, the alliance leaders said.