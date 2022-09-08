Imran terms Toshakhana case ‘baseless, false’

PTI Chairman and former premier Imran Khan. —Facebook/Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman and former premier Imran Khan Wednesday submitted his reply to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana reference claiming that the reference was misleading, baseless and false.

A five-member bench of the commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the reference seeking Imran’s disqualification. Imran claimed the reference was based on mala fide intentions and political moves and was abuse of power and the Constitution.

The CEC said he had directed in the last hearing that the reply had to be submitted before the starting of the hearing, to which Barrister Ali Zafar apologised. Zafar said the NA speaker had said a disqualification case had been made under Article 63(2), while in the reference, disqualification had been sought under Article 62(1)(f).

He contended that the ECP could not hear the case, saying Article 62(1)(f) could only be applied by a court not by the commission. To this, the commission said if he wanted to challenge the jurisdiction, then he could file a separate application.



It may be recalled that in the last hearing, the commission had given Imran time till Wednesday to submit a written reply detailing all the gifts received during the time when he was in power.

In a written reply submitted on behalf of Imran, the Election Commission was informed that during his rule, as many as 329 gifts were received of which a total of 58 gifts were presented to him and his spouse between August 1, 2018 and December 31, 2021. The gifts were mostly made up of flower vases, tablecloth, decorative items, wall decorations, small carpets, wallets, perfumes, prayer beads, calligraphy, frames, paperweights and pen holders, including watches, pens, cufflinks, rings, bracelets/lockets.

Out of all these gifts, there were only 14 items worth more than Rs30,000, which he bought by paying money under the regular procedure. Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf had in early August sent a reference to the commission, seeking Imran’s disqualification in the light of the Toshakhana case.

It was contended in the reference that Imran Khan did not disclose the details of gifts taken from Toshakhana in his assets and the amount received from their sale. In early April, Imran had responded to an informal media interaction on the gifts controversy, saying it was his choice whether to keep them or not.

The reply says, “All gifts are mentioned in tax returns and details of assets and the amount of purchase of gifts is shown as an expense in the statements: four units of the Toshakhana gifts were sold, and gifts were bought through payment of more than Rs20 million. More than Rs5.8 million worth of gifts sold are shown in the assets, having hidden no assets”. It was also pointed out in the reply that no member of the National Assembly had declared mobiles, watches, shoes and other such items as assets to the commission to-date.