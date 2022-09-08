Imran warns of plot to topple Punjab govt

PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan addressing a public gathering. —Imran Khan Facebook

BAHAWALNAGAR: PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan Wednesday alleged that the coalition government was hatching a new conspiracy to topple the PTI government in Punjab.

Addressing a public gathering in Chishtian, Imran claimed a conspiracy was being hatched to declare him ineligible to contest elections and overthrow the PTI government in Punjab. “The three stooges and fugitive know they cannot defeat me in elections. That’s why they are hatching conspiracies to get me disqualified by using the Election Commission of Pakistan,” he alleged.

Imran maintained that efforts were being made to cause a clash between his party and the state institutions, says a media report.

“The current rulers are aware that they can’t win the elections so they are trying to create a situation to initiate a fight between the major political party and institutions,” he alleged. He said Chishtian was a stronghold of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) but now it belonged to the PTI.



Imran said he was not against the judiciary or other institutions and always talked about making the state institutions stronger. “No society can progress without the rule of law,” he said and added that he had launched a movement for the independence of the judiciary 26 years ago.

He also thanked the people of Chishtian for coming in large numbers to support his struggle for real independence from the “corrupt rulers”. Meanwhile, Imran Wednesday accused the government of imposing “unacceptable” censorship after authorities apparently blocked the nation’s access to YouTube to prevent a rally speech from being broadcast live.

On Tuesday night, YouTube was down across much of the country as Imran addressed a rally in Peshawar, with London-based internet outage monitor Netblocks confirming the disruption. “Access was restored after the speech concluded,” Netblocks told AFP.

YouTube has not commented on the matter, while a representative of the Pakistan Telecoms Authority said they had “no idea about it”. Imran accused the government of censoring him, saying the move would damage the country’s reputation.

“They are imposing complete blackout of my speeches not only from mainstream media, but also by blocking YouTube,” he tweeted. “This fascist govt of cabal of crooks & their backers are willing to harm the interests of Pakistan simply out of fear of (his party) PTI’s soaring popularity. Utterly callous & unacceptable.”

The PTI chairman said the Holy Quran has ordained the faithful to stand by the virtue and against the vice.For me, if you are voting for the absconder Nawaz Sharif, it means you are standing by the vice and acting against the commandments of Allah Almighty. Tell me, what is the future of a nation that votes for criminals? Imran said.