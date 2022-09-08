MPs panel directs FIA to control misuse of return tickets

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Aviation Wednesday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to issue notices to all booking agents that no encashment will be allowed on any return ticket after the exit of passengers until their return, while traveling on a visit visa.

The measure has been taken to minimize the misuse of return tickets for illicit settlement/work purpose aboard. The committee met here with Senator Hidayat Ullah in the chair.

The FIA/immigration officials informed the committee that the issue of cancellation of return ticket by the agent back in the home county after the passenger had flown out had been flagged earlier.

The committee was further informed that after the check, the traveler was deported and the airlines also had to pay a heavy fine. The committee observed that it was a serious offence and the FIA was not properly exercising its powers to curtail it.

The chairman committee sought a list of all such similar cases by the FIA and directed the FIA to take proper steps and devise an action plan on the same. The committee also took a serious notice of delay in international flights of the PIA from inside and outside of Pakistan during the last two months. The committee noted that the number of FIA counters was not enough to entertain the passengers, which also caused delay in flights.

The meeting was attended by Senators Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Faisal Saleem Rahman, Mohsin Aziz, Saleem Mandviwala, Afnan Ullah Khan, Dilawar Khan and Senator Azam Khan Swati. Secy Aviation, DG CAA, CEO PIA and other senior officials of the allied departments were also in attendance.