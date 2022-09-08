Ayesha Zehri becomes first female DC in Balochistan

QUETTA: Ayesha Zehri has been promoted as Balochistan’s first female deputy commissioner. She has been posted in Naseerabad on Wednesday.
Ayesha was earlier posted as the deputy secretary in the irrigation department. To become Naseerabad’s deputy commissioner, she has replaced Muhammad Hussain. Taking to his Twitter, Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo said that Zehri’s appointment reflects confidence in the abilities of women from the province. Bizenjo said that Zehri did not only work alongside Levies personnel to rescue people stranded in Bolan but also ensured the provision of facilities to flood-victims relief camps.
