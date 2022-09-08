Rabbani urges govt to raise loan write-off issue with UN chief

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Senator Raza Rabbani on Wednesday urged the government to take up the writing-off of the country’s loan during the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ scheduled visit to Islamabad.

He said in the past for political reasons, the imperialist powers had written off the loans of certain countries, hence, now on the humanitarian grounds, Pakistan’s loans pending with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank should be written off.

“Pakistan must raise the issue of adequate compensation, including the writing-off loans of the developing countries, including Pakistan when the UN secretary-general visits Islamabad,” he said.

He said in the face of the grave human tragedy, where over 33 million people have been affected and according to the WHO, 1,460 health centres have been wrecked, the country’s loans should be written off.

The former Senate chairman said today the rich countries are responsible for the maximum carbon emissions and global warming. “The developed countries are responsible for 79 percent of the carbon emissions,” he said.

He said the US has released 509 Gt of carbon dioxide since 1850, and is responsible for the largest share of historical emissions. “Cargill, a US-based company, has the longest history of deforestation and this is one of the major factors for global warming,” he added.

He said the developing countries are adversely affected by the global warming and climate change, adding that the floods in Pakistan are also a consequence of the climate change brought by the global warming.

Raza Rabbani said the developed countries must accept their responsibility and rehabilitate the marginalised segments of society in the developing countries, particularly those affected by the floods in Pakistan.