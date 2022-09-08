Qatar Charity pledges assistance for flood-hit Malakand

MINGORA: A Qatar-based charity organization has pledged to provide assistance for the rehabilitation of the flood-hit Malakand Division.

A delegation of Qatar Charity headed by Nawaf Abdullah Hamadi met Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai here on Wednesday.

The delegation included Amin Abdur Rahman, Country Director of Pakistan for Qatar Charity, Ahmed Abdullah and A Rehman Bakumal from Bahrain and Michelle Shakir Dawood from Kuwait, and others.

Member Provincial Assembly Mian Sharafat Ali and Additional Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ahmed also attended the meeting. At the meeting, the delegation discussed with Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai various aspects of possible assistance from Qatar to the flood-affected districts of Malakand Division.

The delegates assured the commissioner of providing support and said that a technical team would visit Malakand for a detailed assessment of the damage caused by the recent flash floods.