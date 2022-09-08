SBBWU arranges training for college principals

PESHAWAR: The Monitoring and Affiliations Section of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) organized a daylong training for the principals of the colleges.

The resource person was Assistant Professor Beenish Asmatullah of the Department of English Language and Literature.

The training was aimed at sensitising the administrators (principals) with a new set of skills wherein the importance of facts-based observation was emphasized instead of the judgmental approach. It focused on classroom observation and teacher feedback.

The resource person discussed the impacts of negative feedback on the teachers and through different activities and role-playing sessions recognized the need for a checklist before starting the observation of a class or a teacher.

The principals of 21 affiliated colleges joined the training and at the end shared their thoughts about the training.

According to them, the new perspectives and dynamics of being an administrator were enlightening to them.

The fact-based approach will become easier not only to assess the faculty with better understanding but also productivity with a positive attitude may be ensured.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Safia Ahmad interacted with the principals and listened to their issues and queries.

She assured that affiliated colleges, being an important and essential part of the university, will be facilitated to every extent.

The vice-chancellor stated that college is the most crucial phase of a student’s life and that is the platform from which the students decide about choosing the career path so focusing on the colleges is our priority.

She said that being a university for women, we believe that the women’s colleges must be supported, especially those belonging to the remote areas of KP to ensure all the youth of KP acquire higher education.

The vice-chancellor announced that in the near future, an exclusive meeting with the principals will be held in which all the issues related to affiliated colleges and programmes will be discussed and resolved with mutual understanding.