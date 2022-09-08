JI slams district admin for holding fireworks, ‘dance party’

KHAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Bajaur chapter, on Wednesday criticised the organisers of fireworks and holding the alleged music and dance party in the Bajaur Sports Complex at the concluding ceremony of a sports gala in the district. “We will not allow anyone to spread obscenity in the name of sports and culture in our district,” JI district chief Haji Sardar Khan said while speaking at a press conference.
The JI local activists and workers, including Muhammad Hameed Sufi, Latif Jan, Arifullah, Sherzada and others were also present on the occasion. Sardar Khan said that over 1,200 people had perished while there was gloom all around due to the devastation triggered by the torrential rains and subsequent floods in the country but the local administration was enjoying sports, music and dance parties. “We condemn the holding of sports, fireworks and dance parties in the strongest words in the prevailing volatile situation in Bajaur caused by lawlessness and rains and floods,” he said, alleging that high-ups of the district administration had allowed the organisers to arrange such an event to spread obscenity.
The JI activist said that the district police officer had announced a ban on programmes and movement of people during night time due to law and order situation but now they organised the sports, music and so-called cultural event and violated his own orders.
