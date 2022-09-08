KP govt’s plan for single educational board opposed

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s plan for centralizing eight elementary and secondary boards of examination and establishing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (KP-BISE) has sparked concerns from stakeholders.

The employees of all the boards have launched a strike against the move. They have been holding protests for the last four days under the banner of the KP Boards Employees Coordination Council.

The employees have warned the government to shun the plan or else they would continue their strike. The idea is reportedly the brainchild of some officials with a vested interest in the provincial bureaucracy.

They want to do away with the autonomy of the educational boards and grab some senior positions in the proposed set-up.

Those opposed to the idea believe that if implemented, it would have serious implications for the education system in the province.

They argue that it would be beyond the capacity of a single board to ensure transparent and effective conduction of the exams in the entire province.

It would also put the future of the eight education boards in the province at stake.

“There must be reforms in the boards and examination system. But coming up with an abrupt action to end the autonomy of the boards, centralise the whole system and introduce impractical things would prove detrimental for the whole system,” said a senior official who wanted to remain anonymous.

“There should be reforms in paper setting, checking and making a journey towards conceptual education. But this can’t be done in a day or two. It is an evolutionary process and let it be done gradually”, said another official who, too, wanted not to be named.

He said the Peshawar Board has made great achievements in reforming the system and all its practices have been replicated by the Federal Board and even Aga Khan Board.

He feared that the centralization would damage the reform systems of the boards.

The official said almost 60 per cent of the board examinations have been made conceptual as 10 per cent progress is made in this regard on an annual basis.

It was not practically possible to conduct examinations in a transparent manner in a province that stretches from Chitral to Dera Ismail Khan. Maintenance of secrecy would also be a huge problem, he added.

President of KP Boards Employees Coordination Council Fayyaz Safi told The News that it took 75 years to establish eight educational boards in the province. Now the government wants to reunify all those boards. It is not that simple, he went on to add.

“It would adversely affect all the stakeholders including board employees, educational institutions, students and their parents”, he said.

He said that everyone in the provincial government was claiming that they didn’t want to disturb the existing setup but the minutes of the meeting held on August 26 clearly mentioned that the next examination would be conducted by the KP-BISE.

“If the boards do not conduct examinations, they would cease to function automatically,” he said.

Fayyaz Safi asked the government to shelve the plan and they would call off the strike. “If the government does not withdraw the notification, we will not end the strike”, he added.

Another official privy to the whole process alleged that some officers in the provincial bureaucracy, who are currently deployed in the education boards, were misleading those at the helm of affairs.

He said that the example of the Federal Board was being cited for holding the same examination in different parts of the country but pointed out that it was conducting examinations of very limited institutions.

He urged the government to review the decision and have serious deliberations over it.

The official pointed fingers at the committee formed for the purpose.

He said that irrelevant people have been made part of the committee, who knew nothing about the different dimensions of education boards.

The committee also needed to be reconstituted and proper experts and technical people should be included in it so that fruitful deliberations could be held and the right decisions could be taken, he added.