8 patients airlifted, food items dropped in Lower Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The administration on Wednesday rescued eight patients through helicopter from flood-hit parts of Lower Kohistan and dropped 7,000 kilograms of dried food in Dubair and Ranolia areas of the district.

“We have rescued eight such serious patients who were without healthcare services and dialysis since the flash floods cut-off Upper parts of Dubair valley and Ranoli area,” Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Ahmad told reporters.

He said that the devastation triggered by the recent flash floods in Dubair valley and Ranolia of Lower Kohistan was enormous and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was trying its utmost to overcome the situation.

“Thanks to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for providing us helicopter to airlift serious patients and dropping food for the affectees,” the official said.

The DC said that food packages filled with wheat flour, rice, tea and yarns were dropped in four points of Ranolia, five points in upper parts of Dubair valley and four points of the Khayal area.

The serious patients, including women and children, were airlifted from different points and taken to Pattan, the district headquarters of the district, and were shifted to health facilities.

“Though the chief minister had paid compensation to heirs of those who died in the calamity, survey and other formalities are being finalised to pay damages of houses,” the official added.

He said that he also visited the camps established for the families displaced in the recent calamity and ensured the supply of basic necessities to them.