Authorities asked to provide facilities to special children

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushar, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women’s Empowerment Anwar Zeb Khan on Wednesday issued directives to authorities of Special Education Complex, Mardan to ensure provision of all facilities to the differently abled children in the complex.

The provincial minister issued the directives in his surprise visit to the Special Education Complex and Rehabilitation Center in Mardan district.

During his visit, the minister inquired about the facilities being provided in the complex, reviewed other administrative matters and met special children therein. A briefing was given to the minister regarding the activities held in the complex. The minister said that there was enough talent and ability in special children, who need proper guidance and attention. “If everyone performs his/her duty with sincerity and honesty, the day is not far when our country will be among the developed countries,” Anwar Zeb Khan said.