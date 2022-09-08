Work on HU’s residential colony begins

MANSEHRA: Vice-Chancellor of Hazara University Dr Jamil Ahmad on Wednesday laid the foundation of a Rs220 million residential colony for varsity employees.

“I have laid the foundation of six residential blocks to address accommodation issues of the faculty and other employees,” he told the inaugural ceremony held at the main campus here.

Dr Jamil said that as the project would be completed the accommodation problems and issues being faced by the varsity’s faculty and other employees would be settled. “Four of six blocks would be earmarked for employees of basic pay scales 1 to 10 and this mega construction project would be completed within a record period of one-and-half-year,” he said.