FAST, CASE sign MoU

Islamabad : A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences (NUCES-FAST) and Sir Syed CASE Institute of Technology (SS-CASE-IT) for a period of five years, says a press release.

This MoU reflects effort to promote academic collaboration. Its mandate is to support each other in improving the quality and delivery of their graduate (Ph.D and MS) programmes through students and faculty exchange. This MoU also fortifies the join efforts in training of their administrative and technical staff, in imparting of recorded lectures of various graduate level courses in Computing, Engineering and Management both Institutions resolve to extend cooperation in admissions and as well as in the realm of IT sector for the development and pro­gress of Pakistan.

The Centre for Advanced Research in Engineering (C@RE Pvt Ltd), which is the industrial partner and arm of SS-CASE-IT shall be providing internships to students of NUCES-FAST.