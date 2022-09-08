15,835 illegal Afghans registered to control crimes

Islamabad : Federal Police have registered 15,835 Afghan citizens in Islamabad through biometric, who do not have any legal documents.

The purpose of registering these Afghans through modern scientific data is part of the campaign to control crime and reduce the crime rate in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, during data registration of illegal Afghan citizens, 5,802 Afghan citizens were registered from Sadar zone, industrial zone, 2,946 from rural zone and 2,137 from city zone. During a drive to document the data of Afghan nationals illegally living in the federal capital since Zia’s era, the police have registered 15,835 Afghans in three month. The registration campaign completed the data including biometrics, proofs of Afghan citizenship. Through the scientific data system pictures (personal and family) also been ensured. They have neither any legal documents, ID or any document from Afghan authorities. It will help combating crime in the city. Started collecting data on the direction of Federal Interior Ministry.

Meanwhile, while talking to ‘The News’, Inspector General Islamabad Police Dr Nasir Akber said that now modern scientific tools are available to prevent crime and data science has also made great progress in criminology. There was no legal record of Afghan residents and no data available with police. Even those who had been living here for 40 years were living illegally and without papers. Through this campaign, Islamabad Police has not only set up a data bank of these Afghans, but it will also help in identifying crimes.

He said that for the past several years, illegal Afghans were involved in crimes and the police did not have any data to catch. He described these actions of the police as highly commendable and indicates for further improvement in future. He said that Islamabad police will now be equipped with modern scientific equipment to reduce the crime rate, for which we would get full support from the government. He said that such a campaign will help in introducing the federal capital as a crime free city.

Meanwhile, the citizens of the federal capital praised these actions of the police and demanded more measures.

Meanwhile, local teacher Tariq Hussain from Islamabad said that the crime rate in Islam is under control, but the police should do more in this regard so that the citizens feel safe.