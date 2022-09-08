Defence Day painting exhibition held at RAC

Rawalpindi : Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Wednesday organised a painting exhibition to mark Defence Day and pay tribute to martyred sons of soil.

Colonel (r) Syed Muha­mmad Safi and Naheed Manzoor were the chief guests of the exhibition. Paintings of martyrs, ghazis, tanks, armoured vehicles and warplanes of the Pakistan Air Force were placed in the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Colonel (r) Syed Muhammad Safi said that the people fought the war of 1965 alongside the Pakistan Army. “We will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to defend our beloved motherland, to maintain its independence and sovereignty,” he added. Naheed Manzoor said that the Defence Day and martyrs’ sacrifices reminded the armed forces and nation’s unparalleled courage.