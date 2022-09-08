Cheap onions and tomatoes still a dream

Rawalpindi : The prices of onions and tomatoes are still out of reach for a common man as one-kilogram onion is being sold at Rs120 to Rs150 and tomatoes at Rs250 per kilogram. Poor people are wandering here and there in search of onions and tomatoes at cheaper rates but in vain.

According to information, several containers packed with tons of onion have reached Fruit and Vegetables Market Islamabad but the commodity was still selling at skyrocketing prices. Quality is no issue but we want onion and tomato at cheaper prices, people belonging to all walks of life told ‘The News’ here on Wednesday.

Special Price Magistrate Syed Asad Abbas said that they were taking action against profiteers and hoarders for selling the commodity at skyrocketing rates even though the supply chain has come to normal. “We will never spare profiteers and hoarders at any cost,” he warned.

“It was difficult to cook three times meals due to skyrocketing prices of onions, tomatoes, ginger, and garlic. How a poor man could survive in this situation,” Muhammad Asghar, a common citizen said. I fail to find out even low-quality onions and tomatoes at cheaper rates. One kilogram of onion is still selling at Rs120 to Rs150 and tomatoes at Rs250, he said. The residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have appealed to the government to provide all food items at cheaper rates to end famine-like situations all around. If the government does not provide food items at cheaper prices, people would come on the street very soon, people warned.