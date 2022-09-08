Woman kidnapped and gang raped

Islamabad : A young woman sitting in a car with her family was kidnapped publicly at gunpoint by four men who, took her to Saddar, Rawalpindi, and allegedly gang raped her. They let her go after threatening her with dire consequences if she informed the police.

The Koral police have registered the first information report on her complaint and started efforts to hunt the gangsters down but none of them had been traced or arrested till the filing of this report.