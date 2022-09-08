Drone technology helps secure national park for visitors

Islamabad : The surveillance through drone cameras has greatly helped prevent ‘unwanted’ incidents on walking tracks where thousands of visitors daily enjoy a serene and calm natural environment in the heart of the Margalla Hills.

According to the details, the local administration has set up a monitoring centre where security guards are always make them available in case of any emergency call from the visitor.

Whenever any call is received on the helpline the monitoring centre immediately uses drone cameras to immediately get to know the real situation on the ground. The security guards also reach the spot within the shortest possible time.

The new mechanism has developed a sense of security among the visitors who were quite concerned about their safety after the emergence of some incidents in the forest areas of the Margalla Hills.

An official said “We monitor the walking tracks throughout the day with the help of drone technology. If we find anything suspicious then we immediately respond and reach the spot to get to know the real situation.” “But the use of drone technology is not limited to the security of the walking tracks. We are also monitoring the forest areas to prevent any kind of encroachment by builders or the local people,” he said.

He said “The drone cameras were purchased at the cost of Rs6.8 million and this technology was implemented in the initial phase at the Model Forestry Park in Malpur.” “The drone camera technology is also helpful in identifying the various types of wildlife species in the forests. We also keep an eye on migratory birds that helps climate change ministry and other institutions maintain their data,” he said.

Referring to the fire incidents in the Margalla Hills he said “Now we are also able to keep vigil over the forest areas and identify the spot in case of any fire incident.”