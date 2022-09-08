Number of dengue fever patients crosses 1,000 in twin cities

Islamabad : After a tremendous increase in the number of dengue fever cases being confirmed positive in Rawalpindi district, the infection has started hitting the population in the federal capital badly while the number of total patients so far registered from the twin cities has crossed the figure of 1,000 on Wednesday.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that as many as 264 new patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district and Islamabad Capital Territory in the last three days taking the total number of patients so far reported in the region to 1021. Earlier, in the last three weeks, dengue fever hit the population in Rawalpindi district severely but in the last three days, the number of patients being tested positive from ICT has shown a sharp increase.

It is important that in the last three days, the number of patients reported from Rawalpindi is 105 while from ICT, as many as 159 individuals have tested positive for the infection in the last three days making the situation alarming in this region of the country. In the last 24 hours, a total of 93 new dengue fever patients were reported from the region including 53 patients from the federal capital and 40 from the Rawalpindi district.

In the federal capital, rural areas are the worst hit areas by dengue fever where as many as 240 patients have so far been reported while from urban areas in Islamabad, the number of patients so far registered is 133. The worst-hit areas in ICT include Tarlai, Sohan, and Sihala from where 70, 61, and 49 patients have so far been reported respectively. In Rawalpindi district, Dhama Syedan along Adyala Road and Chak Jalal Din along Girja Road are still the worst-hit areas from where as many as 130 and 159 patients have been reported respectively.