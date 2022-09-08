Police starts self-defence training

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Police launched a self-defence course for women and men, in which the participants will be trained in human rights laws, weapon handling, swimming, live firing practice, repelling, crossing obstacles, horse-riding and archery exercises.

The purpose of the course aims at imparting martial arts training to the city's women and men to protect themselves from eve-teasing and molestation. The idea is to empower and sensitise women and men to tackle unpleasant situations. According to the details, following the special directives of IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and instructions of DIG (Headquarters) Owais Ahmad Malik, a self-defence course has been started by Islamabad Capital Police in which a total of 30 women and 24 men are participating. In the self-defence course, candidates will be trained in human rights law, weapon handling, swimming, live firing practice, repelling, obstacle crossing, horse riding and archery.

Earlier, two batches of women have completed the training of self-defence courses as well, during the course, separate classes have been organised for participants also.