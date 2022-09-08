Yasmin orders hospitals to establish blood banks

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has ordered the construction of PC-1 for Regional Blood Centre (RBC) Faisalabad and also directed all the government teaching hospitals of Punjab to establish their own blood banks.

Dr Yasmin Rashid gave these orders to the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education during a meeting on Wednesday. In the meeting, Secretary Health Imran Sikandar Baloch, Special Secretaries Muhammad Usman and Dr Farrukh Naveed and others participated.

The minister reviewed the hospital waste management regime during the meeting. Yasmin Rashid said that the use of modern technology would be ensured in all blood banks. She also said cleanliness must be ensured in all blood banks and added the government was trying to make the screening process very clean and transparent in all government blood banks of the province.

After the success of RBC's pilot project in Faisalabad, the same model would be implemented in the whole province. 100pc disposal of waste should be ensured in all government teaching hospitals of Punjab, the minister said.