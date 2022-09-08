LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was observed in the city here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower may occur in few districts of Gilgit Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Rainfall was recorded only at Bahawalnagar and Parachinar. Wednesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore it was 36.2°C and minimum was 26°C.
