UVAS flood relief efforts continue

LAHORE:Flood Relief Management Committee of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) under the UVAS Flood Relief & Assistance Campaign 2022 arranged a review meeting of conveners and secretaries on here Wednesday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the meeting and said that UVAS flood relief volunteer teams provided relief services and goods among flood victims in a transparent manner.

Convener UVAS Flood Relief Management Committee Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz briefed the meeting participants about the flood relief volunteer team efforts. He shared that large and small animals (buffalo/cattle, sheep & goat, horse, dog & cat) 444 Fazilpur, 279 Rajanpur, 229 Dera Ghazi Khan and 195 in Taunsa Sharif were vaccinated and treated so far in the flood hit areas. He said UVAS flood relief volunteer teams also distributed ration/food items, mosquito nets and mats among 298 deserving families of these flood affected areas.