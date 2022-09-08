PFA stops ghee mill from production

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped the production of an oil and ghee mill over violations of the provincial food regulations here on Wednesday.
PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the production of the unit will remain suspended till uplift the emergency prohibition order and rectifications. He said that the food safety team took action against oil mills due to the presence of expired lab equipment, substandard raw material and poor storage system.
Apart from that, the raiding team also witnessed the worst condition of hygiene and an abundance of rodents.
