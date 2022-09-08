Over Rs352m agri projects approved

LAHORE:Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahania Gardezi Wednesday said agricultural projects should be designed according to market and commercial scale demands so that people can get quality agricultural commodities at cheap prices.

Chairing the 47th meeting of Punjab Agricultural Research Board, the minister said research must reach the doorstep of farmers so that their cost of production can be reduced. On the occasion, PARAB Chief Executive Dr Abid Mehmood presented the agenda. In the meeting, 22 projects of agriculture, livestock and forestry were presented which were scrutinised by the Executive Committee of PARB.

The minister approved 21 projects costing Rs352.319 million in consultation with board members. The minister said that agricultural scientists have to play their constructive role for increasing national production and better output.

There is a need to implement the agricultural plan on a commercial scale, so that apart from increasing the profits of the farmers, the demand of people will be met and the prices will also be stable, he said.

On this occasion, Secretary Agriculture Ali Sarfraz Hussain said that the purpose of the research should not be ‘research for 'research' but the production of varieties that can increase the profits of the farmers on a commercial scale.